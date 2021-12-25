Usa, Biden insulted in code during a Christmas phone call – Last Hour

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, DECEMBER 24 – US President Joe Biden was covertly insulted last night live with a popular code phrase among Donald Trump supporters, during a phone call for Christmas celebrations.



Biden and his wife Jill have followed the tradition of talking to some people calling a special line following Santa’s journey, which has been run since 1955 by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad). In videoconference from the White House, they were put in contact with a man who said his name was Jared, a father of four. After briefly chatting with the children about the gifts ordered and urging them to go to bed before midnight, Biden spoke with his father: concluding the conversation, the American president wished “a wonderful Christmas” to his interlocutor, who replied “I wish You too have a wonderful Christmas, Merry Christmas “, and then finish by saying” Let’s go Brandon “. “I agree,” Biden replied, with no further reaction to that code phrase that actually means ‘Fuck Joe Biden’. Although it was not clear whether the president immediately grasped the reference, Jill on the other hand laughed in embarrassment and widened her eyes. The video extracted from this exchange went viral on social networks, with some internet users giving the president credit for being impassive.



It all started in October with the mistake of an NBC reporter during an interview with racing driver Brandon Brown, after his victory on a Nascar circuit.



Raising his voice to cover those rising from the stands, he says, “And you can hear the crowd singing, come on Brandon!” In fact, the singing ‘fuck Joe Biden!’ Can be heard quite clearly. The expression ‘Let’s go Brandon’ quickly became a slogan for insulting Biden without uttering the “F word”, a banned swear word. In addition to Trump supporters, many Republican politicians have also resorted to this formula. (HANDLE).

