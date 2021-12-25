Usa, Biden insulted with a phrase “in code” pro Trump during the Christmas phone call – Corriere.it

from Claudio Bozza

The president was live with his wife Jill for a tradition that has been going on since 1955. The call in which a father tells him, “Let’s go Brandon.” That’s why it’s an insult

US President Joe Biden was covertly insulted last night with a code phrase popular with Donald Trump supporters during a phone call for Christmas celebrations. Biden and his wife Jill followed her tradition of talking to some people calling a special line following Santa’s journey, run since 1955 by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad). In videoconference from the White House, they were put in contact with a man who said his name was Jared (like Ivanka Trump’s husband, ed), and to be the father of four children.

After chatting briefly with the children about the gifts ordered and urging them to go to bed before midnight, Biden spoke with the father of the little ones: concluding the conversation, the American president wished “a wonderful Christmas” to his interlocutor, who replied “I wish you a wonderful Christmas too, Merry Christmas”, and then finish by saying “Let’s go Brandon”. “I agree”Biden replied, with no further reaction to that code phrase which actually means “F … Joe Biden.” Although it was not clear whether the president immediately grasped the reference, Jill on the other hand laughed in embarrassment and widened her eyes.

The video extracted from this exchange went viral on social networks, with some internet users who have given the president credit for being impassive. It all started in October with the mistake of an NBC reporter during an interview with racing driver Brandon Brown, after his victory on a Nascar circuit. Raising my voice to cover those that get up from the stands, says, “And you can hear the crowd singing” Come on Brandon! “. In fact, however, you can hear the singing of “F … Joe Biden!” Quite clearly. The phrase “Let’s go Brandon” quickly became a slogan for insulting Biden without uttering the “F word,” a banned swear word. In addition to Trump supporters, many Republican politicians have also resorted to this formula.