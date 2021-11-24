Usa, Biden invites 110 countries to virtual summit for democracy: China is missing

The online rally is an event that Biden promised to host as he ran for presidency last year, with the goal of rallying like-minded countries around efforts to fight corruption and authoritarianism and to promote human rights.

Among the invited countries are Washington’s main Western allies, as well as Taiwan. On the other hand, China and Russia are among the excellent excluded. In the EU, the only absent state will be Hungary. The list published by the State Department shows that the event will bring together democracies such as France and Sweden, but also countries such as the Philippines, India and Poland, where according to many activists, democracy is in danger.

In Asia, some US allies such as Japan and South Korea have been invited, while other states such as Thailand and Vietnam have been excluded. Other notable absentees are certainly Egypt and Turkey, allies of the United States, in the case of Ankara also within NATO. The representation of the Middle East has been reduced, limited to Israel and Iraq, the only two countries invited. The former Soviet states that will participate will instead be Armenia, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova and Ukraine. Finally, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are missing from the list.

Taiwan thanks Biden Taiwan thanked Biden for the invitation. “Through this summit, Taiwan can share its democratic success story,” President Xavier Chang’s spokesman said speaking to reporters.