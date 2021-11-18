World

Usa, Biden’s problem with public opinion: “Ambiguity about migrants. He locks up minors as Trump did”

13 hours ago
From polls conducted in late October, immigration policy is the biggest thorn in the administration’s side Biden because ambiguous. In fact, only 35 percent of Americans approve of it.

THE democrats they accuse him of continuing to deport migrants captured at the border, a policy introduced by Trump in March 2020, and republicans of having caused the surge in immigration with the promise of facilitating entry into the US. In 2021, 1.7 million migrants were arrested at the borders, the highest number since 2000.
But it is the condition in which minors are detained, many still separated from families of whom nothing is known and many others who have arrived at the border alone, that worries America. Biden it no longer expels unaccompanied minors, nor pregnant mothers, but locks them up in the same camps where they ended up during the Trump administration, and where they are forgotten.

The ambiguity of Biden’s immigration policy risks creating a humanitarian crisis along the border with the Mexico, in the last 12 months the number of minors and pregnant mothers who try to cross it has in fact increased by 340 percent.

Migrants between Poland and Belarus, 1 year old child dies: found lifeless in the woods. Warsaw arrests a hundred people

