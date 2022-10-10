USA box office: Smile resists the crocodile Shawn Mendes, few people in theaters but the thinning is approaching!

Box office in the United States, weekend of Friday October 7 to Sunday October 9, 2022. Total of 57 million dollars, only, for all the films screened. Sixth consecutive weekend below 65 million… But the thinning is approaching. On the 14th, release of Halloween Ends, with Jamie Lee Curtis; 21, Ticket to Paradise, with Julia Roberts and George Clooney; Black Adam, with Dwayne Johnson. And above all, in mid-November, Black Panther.

The horror movie Smile easily keeps the place thanks to a very low drop in its entries. 17 and a half million additional revenue, a total of 50 million in ten days.

Visible in 4,350 cinemas, the family comedy Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, takes second place with $11.5 million in revenue. Based on Bernard Waber’s best-selling book series, it’s a live-action, animated musical. Shawn Mendes lends his voice to the croc.

Distributed by Disney and endowed with a big budget, amsterdam, which can be seen in 3,000 cinemas, got off to a very slow start, with 6.5 million dollars in revenue. David O. Russell directed this detective epic that tells the story of three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most secretive and shocking plots in American history. With Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña as well as Rami Malek and Robert de Niro. A hell of a cast!

The Woman King left the podium but had a good run. 5.5 million in revenue in the last three days, now 54 million since its North American release. France remained insensitive to this drama with Viola Davis: 100,000 admissions in the first week.

Don’t Worry Darling, with Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, fell from second to fifth place and settled for 3.5 million in receipts; 38.5 million in ten days.

Avatar, Barbarian and Bros follow in ranks 6 to 8 with revenues ranging from 2.6 to 2.2 million dollars. James Cameron’s masterpiece has grossed $23 million since its IMAX release. To be added to the worldwide results of the cult film which was first screened 13 years ago. A figure that is close to 3 billion!

