Usa, Britney Spears’ father renounces legal protection

The father of the singer Britney Spears would have decided to take a step back, leaving the legal guardianship of his daughter, started in 2008 after the mental health problems attributed to the pop star. This was confirmed by the lawyers of Jamie Spears, speaking with the American site Tmz.

But, at the moment, it is not clear if this decision could lead to Britney’s return to full autonomy, both in managing her private life and the wealth accumulated in her twenty-year career. The lawyers said the father is convinced that continuing guardianship “would be in the best interest” of his daughter, but would have agreed to “transition to a new conservator”, the legal formula used in the US to define a person’s guardianship.

Jamie Spears would therefore like to work with the court for an orderly transition. This was confirmed by the lawyers of Jamie Spears, speaking with the American site Tmz. “In fact, there are no real reasons to suspend or remove Mr. Spears,” they said, “and it is highly questionable whether a change in the Conservator right now would be in Ms. Spears’s interest.” However, the lawyers explain, “even though Mr. Spears is the relentless target of unwarranted attacks, he doesn’t believe that a public battle would be in his best interest.”