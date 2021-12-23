Usa, cannibal to the bar: “He cooked in the microwave and ate pieces of the corpse”

A 39-year-old American was officially indicted last Saturday for “ acts of a cannibal “, as Idaho magistrates ruled that the accused, James David Russell, would have ate pieces of the corpse of one of his neighbors. Russell had already been in jail since September on suspicion of killing his 70-year-old neighbor David Flaget, but recently new clues have emerged that have aggravated his suspicions and his trial situation.

The latest investigations conducted in Russell’s home, in detail, allowed the police to discover unexpected and chilling details of the crime scene. In that house, where Flaget’s lifeless body was found months ago, the agents unearthed a bowl and a microwave oven “ full of blood “, as well as a knife and a bag covered with blood traces. The forensic examinations then ascertained the belonging of that blood to the victim, while a more careful inspection of the 70-year-old’s corpse showed the investigators that some parts of that body without life they would have been “ cut and remove “.

According to the forensic reconstructions developed in recent days, the 39-year-old “ cannibal “would have torn off pieces of Flaget’s body, would have” cooked in the microwave “and finally ingested. Russel, the prosecution claims, would have fed on the corpse of the neighbor because he was convinced that the victim’s flesh would have” cured his brain “.