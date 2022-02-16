Usa, child who disappeared in 2019 found alive: she was hidden in the house

The little girl is in good health and has been entrusted to her legal guardian and her older sister, police said while the parents were accused of interfering with the child’s custody and endangering the health of a

minor

According to an initial police reconstruction, the girl was reported missing from Tioga County, New York, in July 2019. He was 4 years old. Authorities at the time believed she had been kidnapped by her parents, Kimberly Cooper, 33, and Kirk Shultis Jr., 32, who in those days risked losing custody of their child and older sister. But the investigation of them led to nothing.

In these days, the police received information that Paislee was being kept in hiding in Saugerties. She then obtained the warrant to search the house which had also been searched at the time. Upon arrival of the agents, Kirk Shultis Sr., 57, the girl’s grandfather and owner of the house said he didn’t know where she was. But after an hour, one of the investigators noticed that the stairs leading to the basement of the house appeared to be constructed in a strange way.

After removing several panels, the police found Paislee and her mother in hiding. Shultis, his wife and son were arrested. The girl’s grandfather and father were released pending trial, while the mother remains in prison. On the case

he still investigates.