Usa, children without fear of anti-Covid vaccines thanks to the team led by the dog Ollie

Ollie, 6 years old, and the other 14 dogs of the PetSmart Paws for Hope CanineTherapy program accompany the little ones step by step to the vaccination boxes, snuggle up at their feet, let themselves be caressed and, in this way, make the children pass any anxiety.

Before being employed in the under-11 vaccination campaign, these dogs were already known and loved by patients at the Californian hospital because they were in the wards of the pediatric ward to bring relief to young cancer patients, their parents and hospital staff.

