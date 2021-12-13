USA: Congresswoman Marie Newman invested in Bitcoin

The Illinois Congresswoman Marie Newman presented to the US Chamber a report on its financial investments which clearly shows that it has also invested in Bitcoin and Coinbase shares.

Marie Newman’s investments in Bitcoin

Newman claims to have carried out four investments in Coinbase shares between November and early December, one of which for an amount greater than $ 50,000, and two with amounts greater than $ 15,000.

Furthermore, he also declares to have carried out in the same period an investment of more than $ 15,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) stock.

The report also shows that in the same period it invested in Amazon, Apple, Disney, Saleforce and Hippo.

In almost all cases it is investments over $ 15,000, while the only one above $ 50,000 is the one in Coinbase. It is safe to imagine that he has invested more than double in Coinbase than he has invested in Apple, and roughly five times as much as he has invested in Amazon and Disney.

Over the period under review, the price of Coinbase shares fell from about $ 340 to just over $ 250, while that of GBTC fell from $ 49 to just over $ 37.

Instead, for example, the price of Apple shares rose from $ 151 to $ 179, while that of Amazon shares remained essentially unchanged.

The report was filed because US law requires members of Congress to declare any transaction worth more than $ 1,000.

US politicians who invested in Bitcoin

However she is not the only US lawmaker to have invested in Bitcoin.

In fact, on BitcoinPoliticians.org it keeps track of US politicians who declare they have invested in Bitcoin, and it turns out, for example, that there are six other MPs and senators who invested in BTC between 2020 and 2021.

However, this is a small minority, given that the vast majority of the others do not appear to have invested in cryptocurrencies.

According to this information, the most invested would have been in the first place Cynthia Lummis, who would have invested between $ 100,000 and $ 250,000 directly in BTC, e Jefferson Van, which would have invested between $ 100,000 and $ 250,000 in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

To follow there would be Michael Waltz, with a direct investment in BTC between $ 30,000 and $ 100,000.

After Marie Newman there would be Patrick Toomey ($ 2,000 – $ 30,000), Michael McCaul And Barry Moore (less than $ 15,000).