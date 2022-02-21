USA: Continued decline in COVID cases and hospitalizations

The average daily number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues to decline in the United States, an indicator that the presence of the omicron variant is weakening across the country.

Just over 100,000 confirmed cases were reported on Saturday, a marked drop from 800,850 five weeks ago on Jan. 16, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In New York, the number of cases has dropped by more than 50% in the last two weeks.

“I think what’s driving the decline is that omicron is starting to run out of people to infect,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, professor and director of infectious diseases at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of New York. buffalo.

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell from a seven-day national average of 146,534 on Jan. 20 to 80,185 for the week ending Feb. 13, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ).

Public health experts express hope that more declines are ahead and that the country is moving from a pandemic to an “endemic,” which is more consistent and predictable. However, many have expressed concern that vaccination in the country continues to fall short of expectations, concerns that are exacerbated by the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine said Sunday that the decline in the number of cases and hospitalizations is encouraging. He agreed that he probably has a lot to do with herd immunity.

“The omicron coin has two sides,” he said. “The bad news is that it can infect a lot of people and make them slightly sick. The good thing is that you can infect a lot of people and make them slightly sick, because in doing so, you have created a lot of natural immunity.”

However, Schaffner said it is too early to “declare mission accomplished.” As a public health expert, he said he will feel more comfortable if the decline continues for another month or two.

“If there is one thing that worries me, it is that the interventions, the restrictions, will be withdrawn, with a little more enthusiasm and speed than I would like,” he said. “My little adage is that it’s better to wear the mask for a month too long, than take it off a month early and suddenly have another wave.”

Authorities in many states are loosening restrictions, saying they are moving away from treating the coronavirus pandemic as a public health crisis and focusing instead on prevention.

During a press conference on Friday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced that the state would move to what he called a “steady state” model beginning in April, in which Utah will close mass testing centers, the state will report. COVID-19 case counts less frequently and advise residents to make personal decisions to control their risk of contracting the virus.