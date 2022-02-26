USA: Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua ‘will feel the squeeze’ of sanctions against Russia

John Gonzalezspecial adviser to Joe Biden for Latin America, assured on Friday that the governments of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua will be impacted by the international sanctions imposed against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

In statements to The Voice of America, the official assured that Havana, Caracas and Managua “will feel the squeeze”without providing details.

González pointed out that the measures “are so robust that they will have an impact on those governments that have economic affiliations with Russia. And that is by design. In other words, Venezuela will begin to feel that pressure, Nicaragua will feel that pressure, as will Cuba.” “.

“But in the end what we want are negotiated solutions to the crisis in Venezuela, the restoration of democratic order in Nicaragua and that the Cubans be the ones who determine their future, and not continue in a dictatorship, as they have been for 60 years,” he said.

He further indicated that governments linked to money laundering operations and operating outside the international financial system will be affectedespecially because of the measures that impact Russian banks.

The European Union (EU), the United Kingdom, Canada and the US have announced sanctions against the Russian business and financial system, as well as against Vladimir Putin and Sergey Lavrov, Moscow’s foreign minister.

Only Havana, Caracas and Managua in Latin America approved the invasion against Ukrainea predictable stance just as Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, was visiting his three “strategic allies” in the region, as Moscow calls them.

On Tuesday, the Russian Duma agreed to delay until 2027 some payments of the debt of 2,300 million dollars that the Government of Cuba has with Moscowalthough he indicated that he will charge the corresponding interest.

For its part, Nicholas Maduroafter announcing his full support for Vladimir Putin “in his efforts to defend peace in Russia”, announced that Venezuela will strengthen its alliance with Moscow.

Daniel Ortega expressed his support for Putin and said it is the right thing to do to recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway provinces of Donetsk and LuhanskMoscow’s decision that was the preamble to last Thursday’s invasion.