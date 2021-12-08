Usa, family photo with the machine gun. Christmas greetings from a Republican deputy

At Christmas it is traditional in the United States to take a family photo, to send to relatives and friends along with greeting cards. And every year finding an original shot, different from the previous one, is a real challenge. This time, Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman who represents Kentucky in the US House, has definitely found a way to get noticed: he posted his Christmas photo on Twitter, which portrays the seven members of the Massie family, smiling around the tree. . All with a gun in their arms. Including the deputy, who is holding what appears to be a machine gun in his hand. The traditional greeting phrase is in tune: «Merry Christmas! Santa Claus, please bring us the ammunition. ‘ Only a few days have passed since the massacre in a Michigan school that cost the lives of four students, shot by a friend of theirs who had received that weapon as a Christmas gift from his parents. And among the reactions to the post by Congressman Massie, who exalted his supporters, those of the families of the victims of armed attacks at school stand out above all.

For example, Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter was one of 17 victims of a 2018 shooting in Florida, wrote on Twitter: “Since we’re sharing family photos, here are mine. One is the last shot taken of Jamie, the other is where she is now buried due to the school shooting. ‘ Many Republicans have also condemned Massie’s post. Among them was Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump’s former communications director, who responded by saying he will fund all potential candidates running against Massie in next year’s congressional elections.

Read also: