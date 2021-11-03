World

Usa, final green light to the vaccine for children. Biden: it’s a turning point – Corriere.it

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
It can also be administered in the age group 5-11 years. The satisfaction of the American president: an important step in the battle against Covid

We are at a turning point in our battle with Covid: with these words the American president Joe Biden commented the final green light for Pfizer’s anti-Covid vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at the end of a long procedure that examined scientific data and forecasts on a statistical basis, have in fact given the green light to the green light for vaccinations for children.

a big step forward in our battle to defeat the virus, Biden added, stating that the vaccination campaign for children can begin in the week of 8 November. According to the latest data available, in the United States the total number of confirmed cases of Covid is about 47 million, with a toll of over 768,000 deaths. The debate on the need to vaccinate even children has been going on for months because, although severe cases in the 5-11 age group are relatively rare, immunization in school age considered by experts to be decisive for slowing down the spread of the virus.

