Usa, final green light to the vaccine for children. Biden: it’s a turning point – Corriere.it

It can also be administered in the age group 5-11 years. The satisfaction of the American president: an important step in the battle against Covid

We are at a turning point in our battle with Covid: with these words the American president Joe Biden commented the final green light for Pfizer’s anti-Covid vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at the end of a long procedure that examined scientific data and forecasts on a statistical basis, have in fact given the green light to the green light for vaccinations for children.

Today, following a rigorous review and authorization process by the FDA, the CDC has formally recommended the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11. This is encouraging news, and a major step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus. https://t.co/JjaLbqTDTp – President Biden (@POTUS) November 3, 2021

a big step forward in our battle to defeat the virus, Biden added, stating that the vaccination campaign for children can begin in the week of 8 November. According to the latest data available, in the United States the total number of confirmed cases of Covid is about 47 million, with a toll of over 768,000 deaths. The debate on the need to vaccinate even children has been going on for months because, although severe cases in the 5-11 age group are relatively rare, immunization in school age considered by experts to be decisive for slowing down the spread of the virus.

