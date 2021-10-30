USA. First bitcoin ETF

The first ETF (Exchange-traded fund) on Bitcoin was announced: from now on savers will be able to buy cryptocurrencies on the stock exchange.

The news was confirmed by ProShares, the company that managed to get the green light after several attempts (in the last four years the launch of about ten ETFs was rejected) and after as many hesitations by the Sec (Security and Exchange Commission) , the authority that regulates the American financial markets.

The new chairman of the SEC, Gary Gensler, has instead opened the possibility of investment vehicles of this type contrary to his predecessor.

However, it should be specified that the ETF will not directly buy real virtual currencies, but futures contracts on the price of Bitcoin.

A detail that has aroused not a few criticisms from those who are not new to the world of cryptocurrencies because it could lead to a strong disparity between the classic value of Bitcoin and those traced by the new fund.

However, the SEC has issued a warning to investors: “Before investing in a fund that holds bitcoin futures contracts, be sure to carefully weigh the potential risks and rewards.”

In recent years, the SEC USA has received numerous requests for a launch of dedicated ETFs and just as many have received a “no” for an answer.

But now, all major US banks are now offering their customers the ability to invest in cryptocurrencies, and with ETF approval of Bitcoin in Brazil and Canada, the number of US managers who have asked the SEC to approve them has grown.

The ok arrived from the New York Stock Exchange has ignited the Bitcoin prices which for days, already in the wake of the rumors about this approval circulated in recent days, is on the rise and close to the all-time record reached in mid-April at the level of 64,895 dollars.

The news of the first US Bitcoin ETF is important for the whole world of digital currencies. It is a sort of customs clearance for this type of asset which is characterized by many lights, but also by many shadows due to the strong volatility and lack of transparency.

Editorial board