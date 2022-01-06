Usa, first woman to lead a nuclear aircraft carrier. “It’s a great day, I’ll be everyone’s mentor”

“It’s a great day,” he said smiling. With over 3,000 hours of flight on her shoulders, Amy Bauernschmidt makes history: she is the first woman to command an American nuclear aircraft carrier, the Uss Abraham Lincoln. A role conquered after years of military career spent as a helicopter pilot. Bauernschmidt takes command of the aircraft carrier that left San Diego after nine months of ground exercises and traveling to the Indo-Pacific area as tensions between China and Taiwan rise. “These sailors are incredible professionals who have been trained hard to ensure they are ready for any obligations that will arise during their tenure. I have no doubts that they will proudly represent our country and defend its interests, ”said Commander Bauernschmidt without going into detail on the geopolitical tensions and showing satisfaction with the promotion.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Baurschmidt finished the Navy Academy in 1994, the year women were allowed to serve on ships and fighter planes. “That law changed my life. I knew and felt honored, together with my classmates, to have the privilege of being able to serve with other comrades in combat », she admitted in an interview released in recent years. Serving one’s country “means contributing to something great. I hope I can be a mentor to the men and women on duty, ”he added. After the naval academy, Baurschmidt became a pilot in 1996, and was sent aboard the destroyer Uss John Young in the Persian Gulf. He takes the place of Walt Slaughter and addressed his first words to his predecessor. “There is no greater sense of responsibility than knowing that you have the trust of those who have chosen to protect our country. Thank you Commander Slaughter for delivering me the best ship in the fleet, ”she said, describing herself as“ honored to have been chosen ”to replace him,“ it’s a responsibility that I take very seriously ”.

On the nuclear aircraft carrier, as well as on other military boats, the vaccine obligation for Covid is in force but some positive cases have been recorded on the Uss Abraham Lincoln. Despite this “we are confident of being able to carry out our mission safely and effectively”.