Usa, from the Hillary Clinton idea to the Biden / Cheney ticket for 2024: the boutades of the newspapers are the mirror of the chaos that reigns among the Dems

Hillary Clinton candidate for the 2024 presidential elections? It might seem like a joke, and in part it is. The proposal started from an editorial of Wall Street Journal, has been discussed, ridiculed, rejected or considered. In all likelihood, this will not materialize. But the mere fact that some may come to mind demonstrates the confusion and lack of strategy that reigns in Democratic party, especially in the most difficult time for the administration of Joe Biden.

First of all, it is worth doing some history. The proposal of “Hillary 2024” they did it first on the Wall Street Journal Doug Schoen And Andrew Stein. Let’s remember one thing. The financial newspaper is a conservative newspaper. Schoen is a pollster he worked for Michael Bloomberg while Stein is the former chairman of the city council of New York City who, at the 2016 presidential elections, supported, coincidentally, Donald Trump.

This alone should make us reflect on the seriousness and above all on the neutrality of the proposal. However, leaving out this aspect, let’s see what the two say. Hillary Clinton, in their opinion, would be the perfect candidate for 2024 because: she has experience in government, she can be the candidate of change, she has expressed the will to reapply. The strengths of Schoen and Stein’s proposal could easily be refuted. Clinton had government experience also in 2016, but this did not prevent his defeat against the “inexperienced”, at least politically, Donald Trump. May it be there candidate for change appears difficult. In 2024, the former first lady will be 77 years old. She has been on the national political scene since 1978 and her centrist Democrat physiognomy resembles that of Joe Biden. As for the signals that he would have sent for his return, boil down to a recent interview with Nbc, in which Clinton explains that Democrats must understand how to conquer the “red” republican states. In 2017, however, Clinton had declared His active political career “ended”.

The article of the Wall Street Journal it was however read and commented on. Dick Morris, formerly a consultant for Bill Clinton, explained that “There are good chances” that Hillary could be a candidate in 2024, especially “if the Democrats had to lose the midterm election“. The progressives have risen on the barricades, for whom Clinton’s return corresponds to a nightmare. “Democrats have an ancient history of politicians returning to the stage, who are then wiped out,” he said. Adam Green of the Progressive Campaign Change Committee, citing cases of Ted Strickland in Ohio, Russ Feingold in Wisconsin, Phil Bredesen in Tennessee e Walter Mondale in Minnesota. All old lions regularly defeated at the time of an expected, heralded, disappointing return to politics.

Whoever has perhaps managed to better summarize the sentiment that must have taken many Democrats at the news of a Clinton candidacy in 2024 is nonetheless a newspaper, the Boston Herald, who wrote in an editorial: “We have a message for Hillary Clinton. Do not do it!“. The fact is that the history of the candidacy – and above all the discussion that developed subsequently – appears to be a sign of the difficulties that the Democratic Party is experiencing at this stage. The Biden administration has broken many of its promises made in the election campaign. It has not passed the immigration reform, did not pass the gun control law, languishes there welfare reform, destined for sure defeat are the two projects for the right to vote. Meanwhile inflation rises, the supply chain shows serious problems, the pandemic she was not arrested. Under these conditions, the Democrats appear doomed to defeat, according to some historians, in the midterm elections.

There are many signs of these difficulties. Better than this crisis. Democratic leadership is unpopular, unloved, and cannot even be found common strategies on the main issues that sent Joe Biden to the White House e Kamala Harris. The party appears split between moderates and progressives. The passage of the infrastructure law, one of the few tangible results of the last year, has been troubled by an epic struggle within the party, with progressives not wanting to vote for it fearing that the centrists would not then support (as they did) welfare reform. In a recent interview with Guardian, Bernie Sanders explained that the party “has turned its back on the working class”. The groups of the civil society they appear disappointed at best, furious at worst, by the many promises and poor results. Especially the African American communities who contributed in a decisive way to the victory of 2020 show their intolerance for the delay with which this administration has embraced the defense of the right to vote. An exhaustive picture of the divisions and the absence of strategy of the Democrats can also be found in recent weeks in New York. There is a mayor, Eric Adams, pro-business, pro-real estate development, very tough on security issues. And there is a city council full of progressives who regularly find themselves in opposition to the ideas of “their” mayor.

It is therefore natural that in this climate proposals such as Clinton’s candidacy for 2024 could be born, which in addition to being dead at the start is precisely a signal of the emptiness that dominates in the democratic house. The proposal – threat, hoax, auspice, ballon d’essai, as you want to call it – Clinton 2024 is not alone. Other issues fill the debate these days. On the liberal New York Times, the liberal Thomas Friedman has proposed for 2024 a Joe Biden / Liz Cheney presidential ticket. The 82-year-old Democratic president should choose as his deputy no longer Harris, unable to find his own voice, but the Republican congressman, sworn enemy of Donald Trump. The reason for this at least curious pairing would come, according to Friedman, from the necessity of “Save our democratic system” against Trump’s ‘coup’ republicans.

This is obviously impossible. Cheney, daughter of the hawk of the “War on terror” Dick, yes it’s on critical stances towards Trump afterwards the assault on Congress on January 6, but has regularly voted for the former president’s political agenda and is one of the strongest voices in the US conservative movement. It’s hard to think that all the differences between Biden and Cheney can be put aside – on immigration, security, welfare – in the name of a “Government of national unity” which, moreover, would not have the votes of a large part of the Democrats and none of the Republicans. Yet the proposal is being discussed on the most important organ of the American liberal intelligentsia, deepening the now very concrete feeling of chaos that you breathe on the left. While we divide, while listening to the most absurd things, the boat sinks. A survey Quinnipiac January 10 showed that 54% of US voters are dissatisfied with Biden. Never had the popularity of the Democratic president dropped so low.