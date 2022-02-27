USA: Half of the stock of COVID tests is still available

Nearly half of the 500 million free COVID-19 tests that US President Joe Biden’s administration recently made available to the public have yet to be claimed as coronavirus cases have plummeted and people feel less urgency to get them. the proof.

Wild swings in demand have been a subplot in the pandemic, from vaccines to hand sanitizer, along with testing. On the first day of the White House test lottery in January, the COVIDtests.gov site received more than 45 million requests. Now officials say fewer than 100,000 orders a day are coming in for the packages of four free rapid tests per household that are delivered by the Postal Service.

Still, the White House sees the program as a step toward a deeper, but more elastic, testing infrastructure that will adapt to surges in demand and remain on hold when cases decline. “We fully intend to keep this market,” Dr. Tom Inglesby, a testing adviser for the COVID-19 response team, told The Associated Press. “We know that the market is volatile and will go up and down with sudden increases in variants.”

The White House says that Americans have requested 68 million test kits, leaving 46% of the stock still available.

Testing will become more important with reduced mask requirements, some experts say.

Private insurers are now required to cover eight free rapid tests per person, per month. Medicare coverage will begin in the spring. The administration has also made free home tests available at libraries, clinics and other community locations. The capacity to carry out PCR tests, which are more precise and are carried out in laboratories, has been strengthened. The White House recently asked industry for ideas on how to maintain and expand national testing through the rest of the year.

Savita Sharaf, a retiree from suburban Maryland, said she ordered her free tests in mid-January and received them in early February. She tries to save them to be calm, since in the stores they cost at least 25 dollars.

“I am very relieved that I can get tested right away,” Sharaf said. “If we had a high vaccination rate, it would be a little bit easier to say let’s leave this program. But I feel like we have to watch for the next month or two, to see what happens.”