USA, health workers: why we give up work rather than vaccinate against Covid-19

Although Covid-19 vaccines have been promoted as safe and effective by mainstream media, many healthcare professionals refuse to get them and those who speak out about their concerns are being censored by Big Tech companies or kicked off their platforms.

Some nurses and doctors in the US refuse vaccination obligations even though it could cost them their jobs. Epoch Times he then reached out to some of these healthcare professionals to find out why.

“Impossible to give full informed consent”

Emily Nixon is a registered nurse who has been in the healthcare industry for 18 years. When his employer, MaineHealth, announced that he would make the vaccine mandatory, he quickly organized a group called the Coalition for Health Workers Against Vaccination Obligations and filed a lawsuit: “Thousands of health workers have lost and will lose their jobs. . Maine’s already weak health infrastructure will not bear this devastating loss of personnel. Lives are at risk. The treatments are already rationed. We are experiencing a media blackout in this state, ”said Nixon.

“Speaking from my point of view (an intelligent, healthy and competent healthcare professional who takes excellent care of himself), it is an insult to expect me to accept an injection of unknown substances and efficacy and set an example for beautiful people who I serve, so that they too submit their power to pharmaceutical companies, criminals, in an attempt to put a band-aid on the open wound of reality. It is inconceivable to impose injections without exemption, especially when the injection is a brand new medical product still in its first year of study. Turnaround cases are not adequately reported. We know this vaccine is ‘permeable’. The safety and efficacy of this vaccine have not been proven. There are other safe and alternative treatments. It is impossible to give fully informed consent without long-term and unbiased data. Threatening our jobs is blatant coercion. Our right to physical integrity and personal autonomy, given to us by God, has been eliminated with these obligations and we will not tolerate it ”.

“The side effects are real”

Jaclyn Zubiate, a former Nurse Trainee for Southern Maine Health Care, loved her profession.

“I didn’t get the vaccine, even if it means being suspended […] Now with the data we have, we know that the survival rate is quite high. In the last 18 months, I have only sent one patient with respiratory distress to the emergency room. Covid is no different from other viruses like other diseases for which we have vaccines. Why would I necessarily need a vaccine for something with a 99% survival rate that has no particular distinguishing features from other diseases? ” Zubiate asked herself. “Healthcare professionals don’t make such a vaccine because they know the side effects are real. In urgent care, I’ve seen myocarditis, skin infections, and unusual neurological symptoms, among a variety of other side effects. I’ve seen very sick people after the vaccine, and then they tested positive. The positive rate in contracting Covid on vaccinated people is very high for recent studies and for what I am seeing in my clinic. A vaccine should work and it won’t work. It would have to be tested for years on anything other than humans before calling it ‘safe and effective’. There have been over 15,000 deaths from the vaccine that the media don’t talk about. I will never take this risk on myself », explained Zubiate.

“The data speak for themselves”

Jessica Mosher has been a registered nurse for more than a decade. She is a mother of four and a United States Navy veteran. He lost his job for refusing the vaccine.

She was Nursing Supervisor, Patient Observation Officer and Nursing Program Director at Redington-Fairview General Hospital.

“Protecting my health and staying true to my religious beliefs will always be my choice over a job. The Scriptures promise that “as long as the earth is there, there will be no less sowing and reaping”; on this side of heaven, we have an abundance of work options, but only one lifetime, ”Mosher recalled. “I have a master’s degree in nursing and work as a professor for nursing research and evidence-based practice. My job is to collect and analyze data and draw conclusions. I have not relied on the media, government or Big Tech for any of my health decisions prior to Covid-19 and I have no plans to change course. The data speaks for itself in relation to the damage these experimental vaccines have caused and the lack of studies that have been conducted. What I saw as a nurse and what others shared after the vaccination is just confirmation. The virus, like the cold and the flu, has no cure. However, it has a survival rate of nearly 100 percent. Those who push the vaccine are following the money. I am following the science. Healthcare professionals don’t turn away from their passion or stable salary on a whim. The amount of people willing to be fired should in itself be cause for alarm. “

“Healthcare workers have natural immunity”

John Lewis worked for a large hospital in Southern Maine.

He is pro-life and believes that all lives are precious: “Knowing that all three available vaccines have been tested, developed or produced using fetal cell lines from elective abortions, I could not in good conscience violate my deeply held beliefs. Assuming that I could present a religious exemption, it is difficult to accept [che, ndr] I am not granted an exemption on the basis of my duties, after considering that I am a remote worker and do not interact with patients, ”Lewis said. “In addition to medical or religious exemptions, many health professionals consider the risks and benefits of getting the vaccine. It is the same approach in patient care, in which the patient is given informed consent. Many of the health professionals have natural immunity. Others don’t think there is enough long-term research into the negative effects. Furthermore, these healthcare workers see with their own eyes what is happening in hospitals, which is not necessarily in line with the official narrative, ”Lewis concluded.

“None of us are seeing surges”

Heather Sadler, a nurse, also loves her job, but says her health and that of her family are far more important than her salary: “This is a new vaccine technology (if you want to call it that) that isn’t. never been used successfully and has no data on long-term effects, not to be confused with ‘side effects’, as the general public seems to be stuck here. I have always been someone who analyzes my health care choices through the lens of the risk-benefit ratio. Knowing what I know about Covid (and I’ve done a lot of research), I don’t fall into any of the high-risk categories of serious illness / death: over 65, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, chronic and immunocompromised lung disease. For me and my family, there is a greater risk of having a side effect or long-term effect from injecting a virtually unknown substance into ourselves, ”Sadler explained. “I am a Nurse in Oncology / Hematology, and I see that we are seeing an increase in hospitalizations / reports for coagulation disorders. For example, in one week, we had two patients in the hospital diagnosed with a rare bleeding disorder […] And this happened twice in one week in rural central Maine. The only common factor: a Covid vaccine injection three days early anyway. Has it been reported to the CDC? I do not know. Only 4 of the approximately 20-25 people I personally met who recently tested positive for Covid have not been vaccinated. Yes, do not vaccinate. Most of the people around me who have tested positive in the past three months have been fully vaccinated. Why would I want to risk any side effects or long-term effects of the vaccine if I can still contract and spread this virus? It is not logical. These two examples clearly defeat their theory that ‘it is safe and effective’. I am in constant communication with other health workers in the state of Maine and none of us are seeing the ‘surges’ being reported to the general public. “

“This is America! I have every right to make an informed decision about my health care. No matter what you are told, what I do has no direct effect on you, ”Sadler concluded.

“Freedom is the most important thing”

Sherri Thornton was a member and chair of the Maine Safe Advisory Board and has been a nurse for 45 years.

He intended to retire, but he wanted to work until the end of the year; however, when he saw the obligation to vaccinate, he decided to retire early: «I believe that freedom is the most important thing in life, before safety. No one has the right to tell me what I can or cannot do with my body, except the Lord. The vaccines were made from fetal tissue and I am firmly against abortion, ”Thornton said. ‘The components of the vaccines are not safe. There are many side effects that cause more damage than the coronavirus. It does not protect against variants. […] Vaccinating everyone will not get herd immunity and will only cause more variants to which those without natural immunity will succumb. “

Article in English: Health Care Workers Speak Out on Why They Would Rather Lose Their Jobs Than Take a COVID-19 Vaccine