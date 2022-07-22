USA: Heat wave affects 48 of the 50 states in the country with record temperatures

More than 100 million Americans have been on alert since Thursday due to high temperatures in the country that, according to the national weather service, have exceeded 60 daily high records so far this week.

Among the cities that have achieved such records are Abilenein the state of Texas, with 110 °F (43.3 °C), and Salt Lake Cityin Utah, with 107 °F (41.6 °C).

states on high alert

The Weather Forecast Center specified in a statement that the southwest, east and east of the country are the most affected areas, while it is expected strong storms in the northeast and in the southeast.

There will be temperatures above normal for the rest of the week, “with a significant portion of the population under alert,” added that agency, according to which in states such as Utah nighttime temperatures will drop only to 80°F (26.7°C), providing only a “relative relief”.

The newspaper Washington Post He stressed that 48 of the 50 states are under alert for high temperatures. In phoenixin the state of Arizona, the highs could reach 115 °F (46.1 °C), and there are “at least” 16 states where temperatures of three figures.

In addition, in June, high temperatures were recorded without precedents in cities in the center of the United States, as well as in Houston, Galveston and Victoria (Texas). And in St. Cloud, Missouri, the mark on the thermometer surpassed its previous record with 38.3 degrees Celsius (191 Fahrenheit). (EFE)