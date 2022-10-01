USA imposes new sanctions on Moscow after annexation of territories – International

The US Department of State announced this friday new sanctions against Russian government officials after the annexation of four Ukrainian territories signed today by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The office detailed in a statement that hundreds of individuals, including members of the Russian and Belarusian military, will be subject to visa restrictions, while hundreds of others will receive economic sanctions from the Treasury Department.

The State Department warned Tuesday that it would impose new sanctions on

Russia if it finally annexed the Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia, controlled by Russian forces after the invasion ordered by Putin in February.

This Friday, the Russian president signed the annexation treaties with the pro-Russian leaders of the occupied regions, after holding referendums that the international community has branded as fraudulent. The sanctions announced this Friday prevent entry into the United States of 910 individualsincluding members of the Russian and Belarusian armies, the office detailed.

In addition, 278 government officials were sanctioned by the US Treasury Department, which will limit your ability to access funds or move money abroad. A group of 14 people were also sanctioned by the Treasury for their involvement in the trade and transportation of military and industrial equipment to Russia, and the Commerce Department added 57 Russian entities to its list of companies subject to restrictions.

