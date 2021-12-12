Usa: in the government secret unit investigating reporters – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, 12 DEC – Journalists investigated by a secret unit of Customs and Border Protection, the US federal agency that monitors border security and is dependent on the Department of National Security. This was revealed by the Associated Press, according to which the special unit, called the ‘Counter Network Division’, would have used government databases aimed at combating terrorism to investigate about twenty reporters based in the United States, including a Pulitzer Prize of the same Ap. The operation, dubbed ‘Whistle Pig’ would have targeted not only journalists but also members of Congress and Capitol Hill staff.



Details of the incident are contained in a 500-page report from the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security who is investigating the case. A case that is causing alarm especially among the media that are now asking for explanations, with the leaders of the Associated Press speaking of “a clear abuse of power”. (HANDLE).

