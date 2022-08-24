USA in water crisis: California will take action – USA – International

A few years ago, the garden of John Gesie’s residence, in a suburb of San José, (California), looked like a postcard. A third of an acre was planted with almost brilliant green grass and numerous ornamental shrubs with colorful flowers. Today, however, that garden looks more like a desert. More than 50 percent of the grass is gone and what’s left looks brown.

In their place, Gesie has been placing decorative stones as well as cacti and other plants that require little water to survive.

A decision he did not come to voluntarily. Since June, the Santa Clara Valley District, which includes San José, has approved a series of draconian measures to limit the water consumption of its inhabitants as a response to the shortage that has been occurring in this area of ​​the country.

The measure, which covers about 4 million people, requires them to reduce use by at least 15 percent. At the first breach, the offender receives a warning letter, followed by a visible sign stating the fault.

If the conduct continues, after 30 days the fines start, ranging from 100 to 10,000 dollars, depending on the number of infractions and the water consumed.

The case of San Antonio is not unique. In fact, since the beginning of the year, multiple districts and counties not only in California but six other states in the southwestern United States have begun to use forced rationing as a strategy to face a historic drought that is attributed to climate change.

In the Los Angeles area, to give an example, the inhabitants will only be able to water the garden twice a week and for only eight minutes at a time.

In the municipality of Las Vírgenes, the limit is once a week and they have created a kind of “water police”, whose function will be to patrol the neighborhoods to guarantee compliance.

Others have ordered the elimination of gardens and green areas in companies and commercial premises, as they are now seen as an unsustainable luxury given the precarious situation.

During some months of this year, the authorities experimented with voluntary measures to reduce consumption. But these were ineffective, as the inhabitants, to save their meadows from drought, ended up using even more water than in the past.

“We had to go to the stick. Unfortunately, people have not understood that this is an emergency and that water conservation is no longer a lifestyle but a necessity. These have been the three driest months in recorded history and we are not seeing the levels of savings that are required,” says Kristen Struve, of the Santa Clara Valley Water Division.

major droughts

Never in more than 1,000 years have we experienced a period as dry as the current one. We have reached one of the lowest points in all of history.

The phenomenon of droughts in this area of ​​the country is not new and there have already been other moments in history with some similarity. Like the one that hit this same area between 1930 and 1940, which is remembered as the Dust Bowl, due to the huge sandstorms they caused.

But the magnitude of what is happening now is without near precedent. According to a study by the University of California, the last two decades have been the driest in the last 1,200 years.

The study, in fact, classifies the current situation as a “megadrought” given its prolonged extension over time.

Benjamin Cook, a NASA climate scientist and one of the study’s authors, argues that what is different this time is that it is a direct effect of man-made climate change. “Without human action, droughts like the one in 2021 would probably have been recorded, which was one of the worst. But more transient and less intense, “says Cook.

“Never in more than 1,000 years have we suffered a period as dry as the current one. We have reached one of the lowest points in all of history and caused it in a very short period of time. It is a tragedy of epic proportions,” says Ann Wills, a researcher at the Center for Water at the University of California.

According to her, for a decade the region has been registering, year after year, record temperatures that in turn are evaporating water sources and causing extreme atmospheric phenomena. The problem, of course, is not just one that affects the appearance of the gardens. In fact, its most delicate component is the effect it is already having on agriculture. According to this same study, up to 35 percent of the cultivable area has disappeared because there are no longer sufficient water sources to maintain it.

This not only contributes to the scarcity of some products, but also to the displacement of thousands of families who have been dedicated to this business for generations.

Likewise, it has unleashed great tensions between the cities and the agricultural industry due to the consumption of water that have resulted in litigation and negotiations between the authorities, who defend the rights of citizens and an enterprise that generates billions of dollars.

The effects

One of the most severe effects is being experienced in the Colorado River and Lakes Mead and Powell, the two largest water reserves in the entire country. Combined, the river and these reservoirs produce water and power for more than 40 million people across seven states. Likewise, they are the source of irrigation used by thousands of hectares of crops in this area.

But for several years, river flow and reservoirs at Mead and Powell have been dramatically reduced. Mead, for example, is currently only home to 27 percent capacity.

The situation is so serious that in 2021 the federal government had to declare an emergency and asked these states to reduce the use of these water sources, which is distributed by quotas from an agreement they reached in the 30s during the last century.

But last week, and given that the water levels have continued to drop, the Government raised the emergency, demanding severe cuts. Beginning in January 2023, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico will have to reduce their use of Colorado River water by up to 21 percent

Efforts to control the California wildfire.

“Each state and each sector has a responsibility to ensure that water is used in the most efficient way. In order to avoid a catastrophic collapse of the Colorado River system and a future of uncertainty and conflict, we have to reduce consumption no matter what,” said Tanya Trujillo, Secretary for Water and Science at the Department of the Interior, announcing the measures.

The problem, according to most experts, is that even if the states comply with the new quotas, they would not be enough to save the river and other water sources.

“Mandatory reductions are necessary. But if this drought continues, there is no way to sustain the system in its current composition. The water that exists is limited and it cannot supply all the needs that have been created and that will continue to grow as the population grows,” says Bill Hasencamp, director of the Colorado River program for the Southern District of California.

The great crossroads facing this part of the United States and others in the world is that Until measures are taken to reverse the impact of climate change, the situation will continue to worsen.



So, says Wills, the future looks bleak in both the short and medium term. “Ultimately, the only answer to this is to tackle climate change. And if we do, then what we are already seeing in the southwestern United States is just a prelude to increasingly extreme and catastrophic conditions,” says Wills, the researcher at the Center for Waters at the University of California.

In the case of Gesie and her family in San Antonio, that also means stopping living with the assumption that water is an unlimited resource and turning to available technology, like the drip irrigation system she just installed to preserve at least a part of your garden.

“A few decades ago, a waterless, dystopian world was a topic for science fiction and Hollywood, but today it is our new normal,” says Gesie.

