USA inaugurates new embassy headquarters in Guatemala and Popp explains what will happen to the previous building

US Ambassador William Popp said that in a few months it is expected that the new facilities will be open to the public. He added that in the new locations there will be better attention, since there is more space.

The Embassy of the United States in Guatemala inaugurated this Thursday, July 7 officially its new headquarters in Cayalá, zone 16 of the capital, which was illuminated with the colors of the flag of that country: red, blue and white.

Popp gave those statements during the celebration of the Independence of the United States in the new headquarters of the embassy.

“It is an honor to have each of you here. for our celebration of 246 years of independence from the United States, but also to celebrate our bilateral relations with Guatemala, we are also celebrating 173 years of our alliance and collaboration between Guatemala and the United States,” said Popp.

“This is a historic night because we are inaugurating our new embassy (…), an embassy built with Guatemalan and American hands,” he added.

“This new building is going to be more convenient for visa applicants because it also we will have a much larger space, with much more agility to receive members of the public, to serve them with consular services. So it promises to be an improvement in terms of service, of collaboration between all our agencies”, he expressed.

“Tonight is an opportunity to celebrate this building but also as a symbol of our bilateral collaboration, our cooperation and our joint work between Guatemala and the United States, he added.

Regarding the previous building, located on Avenida de La Reforma, zone 10 of the capital, Popp revealed what will happen to him.

“Eventually we will sell it, We are going to close it and consolidate all our offices here in Cayalá,” he explained.

He added that he would be for sale in the market for whoever wants.

Some information about the new building:

At least 1,800 Guatemalan and American workers participated in its construction

participated in its construction $400 million was the investment of the new building

was the investment of the new building More than 400 Guatemalan companies participated in its construction