USA, inflation never so high for 30 years. Heavy Nasdaq in Startup By Investing.com

Zach Shipman11 hours ago
By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The US annual accelerated above the 5.8% forecast in October to a 30-year high, driven by energy and fuel prices.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index recorded a 6.2% year-on-year increase (December 1990 levels) from 5.4% in September, with the core index – without food and energy – to + 4.6% from the previous + 4%.

The upward pressure came mostly from energy costs (+ 30% from + 24.8% in September), and from gasoline prices (+ 49.6%). Prices for rents (+ 3.5%) and food prices also increased (+ 5.3% to their highest levels since January 2009). Strong increases also for other consumer goods such as new vehicles (+ 9.8%) and used (+ 26.4%).

The momentum was also recorded on the economic situation, with + 0.9% compared to the + 0.6% estimates and against 0.4% in September, driven by the same dynamics observed in the trend increase.

After the numbers from the Department of Labor, the jumped 2.4% to a yield of 1.483%, while the 5-year breakeven inflation rate rose more than 3%.

Looking at equities, the – more sensitive to inflation – is down by 0.9%, the is down 0.1%, while it loses 0.4%.

In response, CME Fed interest rate futures are pricing in three Federal funds hikes in 2022, with a first hike at the June 15 meeting at a 47% chance. Yesterday, Fed Chairman of St. Louis Bullard said he would see two rate hikes in the next year.

The U.S. numbers come after China hit a 26-year high in October, rising 13.5% year-on-year, compared to September’s 10.7% increase, reaching a pace not seen since July. 1995.

Source link

