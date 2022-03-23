USA interested in Alliance for Development

The Vice President of the United States, kamala harrissaid that the current administration of that country, led by its president Joe Biden, is eager to associate itself with the development, prosperity and inclusiveness initiatives promoted by the Alliance for Development in Democracy.

The statement was made in a recorded message, addressed to the presidents Louis Abinader, Carlos Alvarado Quesada and Laurentino Cortizo Cohenfrom the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Panama, respectively, during the IV Summit of the Alliance that was held this Monday in the city of San José, Costa Rica.

“It is a priority for the United States to show the world, together with you, that democracies can deliver results for our people,” said Harris.

At the same time, he described as ambitious and necessary the agenda drawn up by these nations to counteract corruption, promote gender equality, defend freedom of expression, find solutions for irregular migration and reinforce private sector investment.

“Your three countries are carrying this work forward in our hemisphere and I thank you,” the vice president stressed.

Harris stressed that human rights, the rule of law and equality for all are basic principles that have guided democracies for years and defending them is the vital work of each generation.

“At a time when we see setbacks in democracy among our neighbors and we see international rules and norms under threat and Ukraine upholding these principles, it has become even more important,” said.

Harris not only expressed his support for the Alliance, but also stated his intention to deepen cooperation between the United States and the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and Panama to achieve these shared goals.

