Usa: judge blocks Biden’s vaccination obligation in companies – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, 06 NOV – There is a conflict in the US over the vaccination obligation for workers in private companies with more than 100 employees. A federal judge temporarily suspended President Joe Biden’s provision, which is expected to come into effect on January 4, accepting the appeal filed by about twenty US states including Texas. In particular, some sanctions against workers who do not comply and the fine of over $ 136,000 for companies that fail to carry out the checks required of them are targeted.



The order, which was announced by Biden last September, affects between 80 and 100 million Americans, and is the measure by which the White House hopes to bring a definitive change to the immunization campaign, also bending the last resistance of the still many no vax. According to the provisions, those who do not comply with the vaccination obligation by demonstrating that they have received the double dose of Pfizer or Moderna will have to undergo an anti-Covid test every week, under penalty of losing their job. (HANDLE).

