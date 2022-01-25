Usa, Juliet the golden retriever becomes the service dog of a paralyzed 8-year-old girl

It was Lori Griffith, founder of the non-profit Chasin ‘A Dream Foundation to introduce Memphis Rose and Juliet. The dog has since worked extensively with a trainer to learn the skills needed to improve Memphis Rose’s life. Now that the animal has learned a lot, she can take care of the little one 24 hours a day, whereas previously she did it through scheduled visits about three times a month.

“Juliet learned how to open doors, bring Memphis items, go call her mother if the need arises,” she explained to People the trainer, who will continue to train Juliet twice a month.

Juliet’s training was funded by Leeds Endowment, a South Florida nonprofit that helps people with disabilities lead healthy, independent lives. “Guide dogs are great because they give unconditional love,” she said Danielle Fordco-founder of Leeds a People.