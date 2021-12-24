Usa, Kamala Harris frustrated: “Used to win, not to govern”

Listen to the audio version of the article

Frustrated by a role that is close to her, by a Joe Biden who needed her to win the elections but who now, in governing, keeps her on the bench. Kamala Harris confided to her allies about her difficulties in managing a portfolio of particularly difficult tasks, from voting rights to immigration, and vented on the media coverage she received: it would be different if it were one of her 48 predecessors, all men and whites. Even among Democrats, according to the New York Times, there is a lot of frustration about the role in which the vice president has been placed.

“A double standard used to judge it”

The complexity of the dossiers entrusted to her should have prompted the White House to defend her more aggressively, says Congresswoman Karen Bass. Harris has sought advice from other women since arriving in Washington, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. “There is a double standard used in judging it, as it was for me,” Clinton points out with The New York Times. Some of his allies believe Harris is viewed as an afterthought and not as Biden’s heir.

Biden wants to run again, no relay

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, during an interview with ABC, made it clear that he wanted to reapply for a second term, especially if Donald Trump were to take the field again for the 2024 presidential elections. “If I am healthy, as I am healthy now, I want to apply again. And if Trump runs, that possibility increases, ”Biden said. Vice President Kamala Harris, repeatedly referred to as his successor in a sort of relay race, will therefore have to come to terms with it, as well as other aspiring candidates in the ranks of the dem, see Pete Buttigieg or Stacey Abrams