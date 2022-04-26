Usa, Kamala Harris positive for Covid: she had no contact with Biden

United States Vice President Kamala Harris is positive for Covid-19 and is in self-isolation in her residence, from where she will continue to work: her spokesperson announced this, stating that she has no symptoms and that she has not been in close contact with the president. Joe Biden nor with First Lady Jill, as they have been on several trips. In a note it is explained that Harris will return to the White House when he tests negative for the coronavirus, noting that the vice president will follow the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the advice of her doctor (COVID, UPDATES IN DIRECT).