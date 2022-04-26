Usa, Kamala Harris positive for Covid: she had no contact with Biden
United States Vice President Kamala Harris is positive for Covid-19 and is in self-isolation in her residence, from where she will continue to work: her spokesperson announced this, stating that she has no symptoms and that she has not been in close contact with the president. Joe Biden nor with First Lady Jill, as they have been on several trips. In a note it is explained that Harris will return to the White House when he tests negative for the coronavirus, noting that the vice president will follow the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the advice of her doctor (COVID, UPDATES IN DIRECT).
Biden launches plan to facilitate access to anti-Covid pills
read also
Covid, WHO recommends Paxlovid pill to fragile patients: what to know
Just today the Biden administration will announce new initiatives to facilitate access to anti Covid treatments, in particular the pills produced by some pharmaceutical companies and already authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (Fda), the US federal agency responsible for drug control. . To expand access to the pills, the US government plans to double the number of pharmacies, community health centers and hospitals where they are currently available to patients in the coming weeks. Pharmacies will also be licensed to order antivirals from the federal government. The United States has already bought 3.1 million packs of Molnupiravir, the anti-Covid pill from Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.