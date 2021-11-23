USA: Katie Britt accepts Bitcoin donations

It’s official: the candidate for the US Senate Katie Britt accept donations in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to finance his election campaign.

Bitcoin donations for Katie Britt

On his website, KatieBrittForSenate.com, has in fact added a specific page to be able to send donations in BTC, BCH, ETH, DOGE, LTC and USDC via BitPay.

The page reads:

“Your contribution will benefit Katie Britt for Alabama.”

Any contributions made through BitPay must still comply with all federal laws and regulations regarding political donations.

Britt announced his Senate candidacy for Alabama in June, but the news of the opening to cryptocurrency donations came only recently.

The candidate he has declared:

“I am thrilled to announce that our campaign now accepts cryptocurrency contributions, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. This is just a small sign of my firm general support for the digital asset ecosystem, blockchain technology, proof-of-work, cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin in particular. ”

The political context of Alabama

Britt is a candidate for the Republican Party, which is the historically strongest party in Alabama. For example, in 2020 the Republican candidate for the Senate in Alabama won with 60% of the vote, against 40% of the Democratic candidate.

But Katie Britt is not the only candidate, as there are at least four other Democratic candidates. The party’s primary will be held on May 24, 2022, but Britt doesn’t seem favored, despite being former president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, and former Senator Richard Shelby’s chief of staff. However, it is supported by the Home Builders Association of Alabama, the Alabama Farmers Federation’s FarmPAC, and the Alabama Retail Association’s Federal Policy Action Committee.

Elections will be held November 8 next year.

Katie Britt’s election program

The candidate intends to fight, if elected, to “keep America at the forefront of innovation and technology”, and this fully justifies the decision to also accept cryptocurrency donations.

He claims:

“Supporting Bitcoin means supporting personal freedom, American competitiveness and national security. I will be an advocate for common sense policies that provide adequate consumer protection while promoting innovation, entrepreneurship and investment here, rather than seeing the digital asset economy lead from abroad, in places like the China”.

One of its purposes is to review the definition of digital asset “broker” contained in the new infrastructure bill, considered old-fashioned and anti-innovation.

Another is to work closely with the Republican senator Cynthia Lummis Wyoming, longtime cryptocurrency advocate, for example by taking a cue from Wyoming’s approach to digital asset regulation.