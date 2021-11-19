USA, killed 2 anti-racist demonstrators in Kenosha: acquitted

The decision, destined to spark controversy and tensions in a city armored by the National Guard, comes after three days in the council chamber and a controversial trial that has kept America glued to the TV. “I respect what the jury concluded. The judicial system works and we have to respect it,” said US President Joe Biden, urging everyone to “express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law.” “Violence and destruction of property – he underlined – have no place in our democracy”.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from Illinois to Wisconsin on the night of August 25, 2020, in a summer marked by protests against police brutality and racial injustice, after a white officer shot African American Jacob Blake in the back while he sought refuge in his girlfriend’s car, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. He had arrived armed because, so he told the trial, he wanted to defend the town from looting and night fires.

That evening, after a curfew was declared, he shot repeatedly killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber (26), while Gaige Grosskreutz (27) was wounded. “I did it in self-defense,” he swore in court in tears, explaining that he felt threatened by some demonstrators. But according to the prosecutors, and the videos shown in the courtroom, it was he who provoked them by aiming the weapon.

The trial was marked by a series of procedural controversies and the extravagant snaps of 75-year-old judge Bruce Schroeder, who appeared to sympathize with the defense, also arguing that dead people cannot be considered victims as they participated in violent demonstrations. The case has raised the attention of the media and public opinion because it brings together many of the issues that divide the polarized American society: racial justice, the different attitude of the police (with which the white vigilantes cooperated), the right to carry weapons.

For many, the treatment Rittenhouse receives confirms the more favorable treatment a white man and an armed militia supporter receives from law enforcement than anti-racist, often African-American protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement. The National Guard remains deployed in fear of violent reactions against the acquittal. Many of the activists who have gathered in Kenosha for days are armed and display guns and rifles, as allowed by the laws of Wisconsin.