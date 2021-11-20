USA: killed 2 anti-racist protesters in Kenosha, acquitted. Biden, appeal against violence

Listen to the audio version of the article

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of killing two people with a shotgun and injuring a third during race protests in the summer of 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was found not guilty by the jury on all counts. The young man, who was 17 at the time, claimed to have acted in self-defense against the demonstrators. The verdict had been expected for three days in an armored city for fear of protests.

Biden, respect Kenosha jury verdict

“I respect what the jury concluded. The judicial system works and we must respect it “: so ‘Joe Biden on the acquittal verdict against Kyle Rittenhouse, the young man accused of killing two people with an assault rifle and having wounded a third (all white like him) during racial protests last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Biden then invited everyone to “express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law.”

“Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy”, he stressed, adding that the White House and federal authorities “are in contact with the office of Wisconsin Governor Anthony Evers to prepare for any outcome in this case. “And who offered” support and any assistance necessary to ensure public safety “.