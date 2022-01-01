World

USA, leaves home to buy milk and comes back with a million dollars in his pocket

Extraordinary stroke of luck for Dennis Willoughby, who at the general store where he usually goes to shop bought the winning ticket of a lottery with a six-figure jackpot


A few days before the huge win, Dennis had gone to the local supermarket to buy chocolate milk for the boys. At the cashier, before paying he had also bought a lottery ticket, a kind of American scratch card, with a million dollar jackpot.

By pure chance, Dennis’s was the winning ticket. A truly exceptional case given that, according to CNN, the odds of finding the winning ticket for that lottery in Virginia are one in 1,632,000. Dennis had two choices: collect the $ 1 million prize in annual payments in 30 installments or collect $ 640,205 immediately, pre-tax. He preferred the latter option and returned home rich.


