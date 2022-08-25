USA main market for Dominican avocado

USA is the main market export of Dominican avocados, representing the 39% of the more than 100 million dollars in fruits and vegetables shipped from the Dominican Republic to that territory in 2021.

The information was shared by the US embassy in the country through its social networks, where the growth in shipments from the Dominican Republic of fresh products to the US was also highlighted.

Data

According to the embassy, ​​the CAFTA-DR allowed the Dominican Republic to export 130 million dollars in fruits and vegetables to the USA last year.

The diplomatic representation also indicated that the “complete category” that includes the export of fresh fruits and vegetables to US territory grew by 20%.

Although the embassy highlights the importance of avocado Within the Dominican products sent to the US, bananas, tomatoes and cucumbers are also included among the Creole foods that are marketed on North American soil.