USA: Man Convicted of Murder Executed Despite Opposition from Victim’s Family

A man convicted of the murder of his ex-girlfriend was executed on Thursday in the US state of Alabama, despite the fact that the victim’s family opposed applying the death penalty.

Joe Nathan James, 49, was sentenced to death in 1996 for the 1994 murder of Faith Hall, 29.

According to the Alabama attorney general’s office, at 9:27 p.m. local time, James was reported dead by lethal injection.

James had asked the United States Supreme Court to stop his execution “in accordance with the wishes of the surviving relatives of the victim”.

“The victims and their families are the most important in our judicial system and they deserve to be heard regarding the punishment of their perpetrators,” James’ lawyer said in an appeal to the high court.

Family position of the victim

Hall’s daughters, who were 6 and 3 when their mother was killed, said they wanted James’s life spared.

“I don’t want to go through with this. We are not God,” Terryln Hall, 42, told CBS.

“An eye for an eye has never been a good premise for life,” added his sister Toni.

James was convicted of shooting Faith Hall to death after she ended a short relationship with him.

In a statement, the Attorney General of AlabamaSteve Marshall said that “justice has been done”.

“Joe James was sentenced to death for the heinous act he committed three decades ago: the cold-blooded murder of an innocent young mother,” he said.

James became the eighth person executed in the United States so far in 2022.

Arms manufacturers profits

The top five U.S. gunmakers have made more than $1 billion in a decade from the sale of assault rifles, a congresswoman said Wednesday at the start of a hearing on gun ownership.

Semi-automatic rifles of the type AR-15 “They are extremely lethal weapons designed to kill enemy soldiers on the battlefield,” he said. Carolyn Maloneywho presides over House Oversight Committee.

“The industry has flooded our neighborhoods, our schools, even our churches and synagogues with these deadly weapons and has gotten rich doing it,” the Democrat added.

Maloney he also emphasized the profits made through “dangerous marketing tactics” targeting “the insecurities of young people”.

(With information from AFP)