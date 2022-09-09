USA: Man killed four people in shooting he broadcast on Facebook

At least four people were killed and three others injured by the shots fired indiscriminately by a young man from his vehicle in the city of memphisin the state of Tennessee, and which broadcast live through Facebooklocal media reported this Thursday.

The alleged perpetrator of the shots that terrorized the city for several hours has already been arrested. He was identified as Ezekiel Kellya 19-year-old who police say has multiple criminal records.

The suspect has been taken into police custody after his arrest after the shots he fired indiscriminately in at least eight different places, generated an alert throughout the city.

The Memphis Police Chief, Cerelyn Davisconfirmed the four deaths at a press conference on Thursday, in which he described the events as a “mass shooting on the move.”

more victims

The police official confirmed that there are three other injured, including an employee of a car parts distribution establishment ‘AutoZone’ who was seriously injured and is in hospital. Precisely, the shooting in this place was filmed in Facebook LiveDavis specified.

The detainee had been released this year after serving 11 months of a three-year prison sentence for aggravated assault, according to police.

Local media recall that the city has recently suffered several incidents such as the kidnapping and subsequent death of the teacher Eliza Fletcher and the shooting attack on a police officer.

According to The Washington PostKelly crashed his car before being cornered and detained by police in the Whitehaven area of ​​the city, but was not injured. (EFE)

