Usa, manager followed for 80 kilometers and killed at home after winning at the casino

A wealthy pharmaceutical executive who was driving home after a casino win was followed by car for 80 km from Pennsylvania to New Jersey and killed in a robbery attempt while his wife and daughter slept. The victim is Sree Ranga Aravapalli, 54, who had withdrawn a win of approx 10 thousand dollars at the Parx Casino in Bensalem. A sum that attracted the attention of the 27-year-old Jekai Reid-John, later arrested on charges of following him and shooting him as he parked the car in his residence.

