USA: Mara Salvatrucha leader sentenced to life in prison

A Salvadoran gang leader Mara Salvatruchabetter known as the MS-13, Miguel Angel Corea Diazalias ‘Reaper’, was sentenced to life imprisonment for being involved in murder, among other crimes, the US Department of Justice reported Friday.

He was sentenced to life in prison for murder and distribution of illicit substances, as a member of an organized crime group, charges for which he was also convicted. Junior Noe Alvarado-Requeno (25 years old), alias ‘Insolent’ or ‘Trankilo’, who will hear his sentence at the end of April, he says in a statement.

According to court documents, the MS-13 it is organized into a series of sub-units or “cliques” that operate in specific geographical areas, each controlled by a single leader, sometimes called the ‘First Word’.

Alvarado-Requeno and Corea Díaz were both leaders of the Sailors clique. Corea Díaz held the title of ‘First Word’ for the entire east coast and Alvarado-Requeno was his equal in the state of Maryland, also in that region of the country.

According to the evidence presented during the four weeks that the trial lasted, the convicts controlled between 2015 and 2018 the division named “Sailors Locos Salvatruchos Westside” (SLSW), which committed murders, extortion, drug trafficking, money laundering and witness manipulation. .

The gang charged “rent” to companies operating in what they considered their territory.

“Incomprehensible brutality”

In the statement, US Attorney Erek L. Barron of the District of Marylandstates that “Corea Diaz’s brutality is almost incomprehensible”.

The gang also trafficked marijuana, heroin and cocaine, sending much of the profits to gang leaders in El Salvador.

The Sailors committed violence against suspected rival gang members and their own members for violating the rules.

Both Alvarado-Requeno and Corea Díaz were found guilty of multiple murders. For example, in 2016, Alvarado-Requeno ordered the murder of a teenager they considered a rival: they ambushed him and stabbed him 153 times when he did not actually belong to any gang.

In 2017, a gang member got into an argument with a high school student over marijuana. In response, the condemned ordered his death, after which they helped hide the perpetrators of the crime. One of the maxims of MS-13 is to see, hear and shut up. (AFP)

