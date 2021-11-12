Usa, maxi compensation of 626 million to the population of Flint for contaminated water: “Risks repeatedly ignored”

The federal judge Judith Levy approved an agreement from 626 million dollars for the thousands of victims of intoxication from lead-contaminated water to Flint, in the US state of Michigan. A 178-page ruling on one of the worst public health crises in the history of United States for which he is charged with Rick Snyder, the Republican politician and governor of the state from 2011 to 2019. He was the one who appointed the managers who decided the savings move that brought polluted water to the homes of the inhabitants of Flint. Most of the compensation, 600 million, will be paid by the state of Michigan, the city of Flint will contribute for 20 million and 6.25 million will come from two companies, the Mclaren Healt and the Rowe Service. Removed $ 200 million in legal fees, l80% of what remains is destined for children.

In fact the state is accused of having repeatedly ignored the risks to use the Flint River as a reservoir between 2014 and 2015 without properly treating its waters, while a new plant was being built near the lake Huron, 246 kilometers away. The alarm was raised in 2015, when the doctor Mona Hanna-Attisha has publicly reported high levels of lead in children, so he set off a first awareness campaign on the theme which was attended by many personalities from the world of entertainment born in Michigan, from Aretha Franklin to Eminem. “The agreement reached here today is a remarkable achievement for many reasons, not least the fact that it establishes a global compensation program,” said Judge Levy, who has not yet set the timing for the compensation split. A will open soon process in which the families who have signed up for compensation, more than half of the 95,000 inhabitants of the city, will have to submit evidence of poisoning with blood tests or neurological findings.

Enthusiastic too Ted Leopold, a leading lawyer in the litigation, said, “This is a historic day and important for the people of Flint, who will finally begin to see justice served ”. In fact, in America there was talk of the water disaster as of “Environmental racism”, as the population in the city is predominantly black. Melissa Mays is a 43-year-old social worker, lives in Flint and her parents three children they had health problems and learning difficulties precisely because of the lead level in their body. “Many of the treatments for my children are not covered by insurance – he said -, many of the treatments are additional and costly. But we made history ”. Mays said he hopes at least this ruling will set a precedent for the cases poisoning. But thehe Flint saga is not over yet. Nine people, including former Governor Snyder, will soon go to trial for crimes they pleaded innocent to.

