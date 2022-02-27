USA: Methamphetamine seized in shipment of onions

US authorities seized methamphetamine worth almost 3 million dollars that was hidden in a shipment of onions, after inspecting a cargo truck at a federal facility in San Diegoofficials announced Friday.

A K-9 unit from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP, for its acronym in English) warned on Sunday about the shipment of onions in the trailer, in which there were about 1,200 small packages of methamphetaminethe agency said in a press release on Friday.

The 46-year-old driver, of Mexican nationality and whose name has not been revealed, was arrested for the alleged attempt to smuggle narcotics at the commercial vehicle station at the Otay Mesa port of entry, authorities said.

packages of methamphetaminetotaling more than 606 kilograms (1,336 pounds) were round in shape with a white shell, intended to be mistaken for onions.

It is estimated that the value of drug it’s $2.9 million on the street market.

“Not only was this a clever attempt that hadn’t been seen before to try to smuggle the narcoticsbut it also took a lot of time to package them in these little wrappers designed to look like onions,” said Sidney Aki, director of field operations for CBP in San Diego, in the press release. “While it is true that we have found narcotics in agricultural products on other occasions, it is not usual that we see this level of detail in the dissimulation.”