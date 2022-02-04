USA: Moscow has ready the pretext to invade Ukraine – Europe

Washington relaunches: not only does Russia want to invade Ukraine, but for this purpose it has also developed a media trap that should falsely accuse the Kiev forces of an attack with civilian casualties, in the pro-Russian separatist regions of Donbass and also in the territory Russian. This is stated by the Pentagon, confirming what was leaked by four different sources of Joe Biden’s administration to the Washington Post.

Accusations that further exacerbate tensions after the decision announced by the US to deploy another 3,000 soldiers in the allied countries of Eastern Europe. The Moscow operation, according to Washington, was approved at the highest level. The aim would be to spread “propaganda videos” with “corpses” and images of alleged civilian victims caused precisely by the Ukrainian forces, armed by the West, to generate a strong emotional reaction that would justify an intervention by Moscow.

The complaint comes on the eve of a mission by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing, for the inauguration of the Winter Olympics, intended to strengthen the axis with China in an anti-American function. The head of the Kremlin described him and Chinese President Xi Jinping as two “good friends” with “the same views on how to deal with the world’s problems”. Including, therefore, the tug-of-war that has pitted Moscow against the United States and NATO in recent weeks. A challenge with ever more heated tones, as evidenced by the latest clash between Russia and Germany, with the mutual banning of two state television channels.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced the closure of Deutsche Welle’s Moscow office in response to the ban on broadcasting by the German channel of Russia Today, a broadcaster already accused by several European countries of acting as a megaphone for the Kremlin’s propaganda. And the Russian response will not stop there. Moscow has in fact warned that it will impose sanctions against those German state officials who have played a role in banning Russian TV, banning them from entering Russia. A bad encouragement for the visit that the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is preparing to make to Moscow on February 15, as leader of a country that has vital economic relations with Russia and therefore one of the most interested in the EU in finding a diplomatic solution. Not an easy task in itself, given the developments in the last 24 hours.

“We continue to ask the US to stop fueling tensions in Europe, but unfortunately the Americans continue to do so,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. In the last few hours, among other things, Scholz has had to abruptly distance himself from the embarrassing statements of his predecessor in the Chancellery, that Gerhard Schroeder who now chairs the Russian oil giant Rosneft and who has accused Ukraine of “warfare” . French President Macron, Putin’s most assiduous European interlocutor in the last week, could also arrive in Moscow shortly.

While with a visit to Kiev Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposes himself as mediator. Turkey, a NATO member country, is however ready to “do its part to resolve the crisis between two friendly countries, its neighbors on the Black Sea”, said the Turkish president after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. His hope is to host Putin in Ankara on the way back from Beijing, where he will attend the opening of the Winter Olympics. And where, above all, he will have a summit with Xi that will seal the strengthening of the strategic partnership between Washington’s two great enemies. In an article for Xinhua, Putin stressed among other things that between Moscow and Beijing “a mutually beneficial energy alliance is being formed”. And that, above all, there is a commitment to expand the use of local currencies for bilateral payments (140 billion dollars in trade in 2021) in order to “counter the negative effects of unilateral sanctions”. That is, those developed by Biden in the case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine to prohibit the Moscow banks from transactions in dollars.