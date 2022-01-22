Usa, mother sues Meta and Snap for the suicide of her 11-year-old daughter – Corriere.it

from Technology Drafting

What is called “extreme addiction to Instagram and Snapchat” would lead the girl to suicide

He was called Selena Rodriguez, he was 11 years old and lived in the small town of Enfield, Connecticut. His suicide took place on July 21, 2021 and now mother Tammy, with the help of the Social Media Victim Law Center, has decided to sue to two companies, which he holds responsible in some way for the death of his daughter. Or Half, owner of Instagram, e Snap, who created Snapchat.

According to the document, filed in a California federal court, the girl was suffering from one “Extreme addiction” to Instagram and Snapchat. «On many occasions – we read – Selena has received treatment for her addiction. A therapist who had the opportunity to evaluate her stated that she does never have seen a patient so addicted to social media“. Her mother’s attempts to requisition her smartphone were useless. The lawsuit continues explaining how Selena had been suffering from insomnia and depression for months. Discomforts aggravated by isolation due to the pandemic. It is also reported how the girl was continuously exposed to sexual exploitation content, which he then shared on his profiles. The reaction of his schoolmates – who saw and shared the images with each other – contributed to the definitive deterioration of his mental health. What are the responsibilities of the two social platforms? Both companies, we read, “have consciously designed and marketed products that are harmful to a significant number of their underage users“. At a request from the BBC, a spokesperson for Snap he declared that society “is devastated” at the news of Selena’s death: “Nothing is more important to us than the well-being of our community.” However, no comment on the story came from Meta.

The psychological impact on the youngest of the continuous use of platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok has been a subject of concern and study for several months. Especially in light of the confidential information made public by theformer Facebook employee Frances Haugen. Among the documents published by the whistleblower there are researches, carried out by the same Facebook today Meta, which highlight the inconvenience caused or increased on adolescents by what they see on Instagram. In particular in relation to one’s physical appearance. The consequences would be known to the company: feelings of inadequacy, eating disorders, up to even depression. The regulatory bodies are trying to intervene to secure the children, but the matter is complex. As well as its resolution. And the interventions implemented by the giants of the sector – such as apps dedicated to minors or the self-declaration required of their age – are not enough.

It is not the first case of a parent who accuses social media of having caused the suicide of his daughter. Molly Russell’s father, who ended his life at 14 in 2017, after searching far and wide for explanations of that gesture ended up on his Instagram profile. Where they covered the gloomy world in which their daughter lived, made up of black and white images, photos of cut arms, profiles focused on depression, self-harm, suicide. At that point, the father contacted the BBC to declare: “Instagram pushed my daughter to kill herself“. In this case, Facebook had immediately taken action. A few weeks later it was updated the algorithm of the social network so that the contents instigating suicide were obscured. To be able to view them, today you have to expressly request it with a second click.