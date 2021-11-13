Usa: National Guard on alert in Kenosha, fears of clashes – Last Hour

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 13 – The governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, alerts the National Guard ahead of the closure of the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse who, with an AR-15, killed two demonstrators and injured a third in Kenosha, the city scene of violent demonstrations against the police to demand justice for Jacob Blake, the young African American who was shot by the police and is now paralyzed from the waist down.



“The National Guard has been alerted” so that they are ready to help agents on the ground to “ensure public safety” should it be needed, Evers explained, pointing out that the National Guard will be stationed outside Kenosha. Rittenhouse, at the time of the incident, was 17 and has pleaded innocent in court by waving his need for self-defense. The trial of Rittenhouse, whose final arguments are expected for Monday, also hit the headlines the controversial presiding judge, Bruce Schroeder, according to whom the two people killed by Rittenhouse cannot be defined as “victims” given their participation in the violent protests.



