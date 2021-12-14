Usa: new Jfk terminal under construction in 2022, costs 9.5 billion – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, DEC 14 – New York’s Jfk airport gets a makeover. The governor of the state, Kathy Hochul, has announced that in 2022 the maxi project for a new terminal will start, a plan that will cost about 9.5 billion dollars (before the pandemic the expected expenditure was 7.4 billion) and should bring to the creation of 10 thousand jobs.



The opening of ‘New Terminal One’ is expected to take place in 2026.



“This is our opportunity to help people get out of this pandemic and give them a chance to do a job they never thought of,” Hochul said. The exorbitant cost of the new terminal will be financed by a group of private investors operating under the name of New Terminal One, including the Carlyle Group, JLC Infrastructure and Ullico (Union Labor Life Insurance Co). In return, the companies will get an extended lease until 2060 to recoup their investment.



The terminal will offer more space for travelers when they check in, go through security and buy food, will have higher ceilings, natural light and indoor green spaces. (HANDLE).

