Usa, one year for Biden and five for Trump. With the hope that there will be no turning back

One year ago, Joe Biden he was taking over the presidency of the United States. Five years ago, Donald Trump he was taking over the presidency of the United States. In five years, Trump has remained the same: self-centered, pathologically you liar, unable to admit a mistake and accept defeat, but always ready to harangue and stir up his people. Each of his sortie – the last last Saturday – confirms it: a record not broken, but which always and only repeats the same refrain, “I had won in 2020, I will win again in 2024”.

In a year, Biden has instead undergone more metamorphosis than Brachetti in an hour on the stage: first, his hundred days as a lion, indeed as a tiger – he becomes Tiger Joe; then, there is the return of Sleepy Joe, soporific and ineffective; and, after the disaster of the withdrawal fromAfghanistan, here is Messy Joe, or worse Sloppy Joe, Joe the bungler, who doesn’t get it right; now, the headlines announce ‘the return of Joe’, a hope rather than a certainty, in the long and inevitable electoral campaign from here to the vote of midterm, set for 8 November.

There is a risk that the mid-term elections, which often penalize the party in power, will pay off republicans control of Congress and make Biden a ‘lame duck’, no longer unable, that is, to carry out his program, but unable to do so. And therefore there is the concrete hypothesis that on 20 January 2025 we find ourselves in another still image of our history: the Trump resettlement to the presidency of the United States, the return of ‘I’ instead of ‘we’.

It would not be the first time in US history: in 1888, Republican Benjamin Harrison defeated Democrat Grover Cleveland, president in office; but in 1892, Cleveland took its revenge and recovered there White House. We are not there yet; and, perhaps, we will not get there. Age is a handicap for both Biden, now 79, and Trump, now 75; and the investigations of Congress and the judiciary could put the former president magnate out of the game, for the riot of January 6, 2021 or for fraud and financial and tax evasion.

Indeed, Democrats and Republicans are already preparing alternative solutions: if the Democrats ‘play the massacre’, demolishing possible candidates, starting with Biden’s deputy Kamala Harris, and even imagining a 2016 remake, Hillary vs Donald, Republicans are breeding clones of the former president tycoon in vitro. But the film that we will see has not yet been shot and not even written.

What can save Biden and the Democrats from a midterm defeat that would create the conditions for a defeat in 2024? Riccardo Alcaro, an IAI analyst, reevaluates on AffarInternazionali.it the work of the incumbent president and offers glimmers of hope: “The failure of Biden’s social and civil rights agenda has overshadowed the approval in November of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which provides for investments for approximately 1200 billion dollars in aqueducts, roads, railways, airports, ports, green technologies. It is an exceptional result, not only for the amount of funds allocated, but also because it is the first major federal infrastructure plan since the 1960s. bipartisan vote in Congress, a completely extraordinary circumstance in the hyperpolarized American political landscape of today ”.

In public opinion, and in the media, the surge in inflation prevailed. However, Alcaro warns, “the infrastructure plan will begin to bear fruit in the course of 2022. The hope for Biden, which has collapsed in the polls (the average gives it to 41-42%), is that this fees the negative effects on the economy of the rise in interest rates (which should however bring inflation under control). Biden also needs to aim for a mitigation by the summer of Covid, as well as betting on the fact that the progressive electorate can be mobilized by denouncing the restrictions on voting adopted in many republican-led states. Another important variable is the potential for mobilization against the ruling of the Supreme Court, expected in June, which could decree that abortion is no longer a constitutional right “.

But even if all this were to happen, it might not be enough, if Biden and the ‘democratic galaxy’, from the ‘neo-socialist’ left to the hyper-moderates like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, do not find cohesion and compactness against the common enemy, Trump and the ‘trumpism’.