Usa, partner kills her son: mother sentenced to 16 months “for lack of protection”

A woman was sentenced to 16 years for “lack of protection” of her two-year-old son, killed by her partner in 2020 while she was at work. At the center of this tragedy is 29-year-old Rebecca Hogue.

It happened in Oklahoma, in the United States. As reported by the Bbc, Hogue commented saying “he would do anything to go back and prevent the death of his son.” The case is causing discussion around the world.

The woman found her dead son on New Year’s Day 2020. Trent, on the other hand, had disappeared. Four days later, police found his body in the Wichita Mountains. It would be suicide. In a nearby tree an inscription was found: “Rebecca is innocent”.

According to the coroner’s report on the case, Ryder died of blunt force trauma. “I was so proud to have such a beautiful, strong, intelligent and healthy baby. The only thing that has given me some peace over these two years is that the man who did this is dead, ”Hogue said, according to the Bbcwhich quotes the Norman Transcript.

Several women’s rights groups have been involved in the case. In Oklahoma, parents who do not “protect their children” can be charged with the same crimes as the offender.