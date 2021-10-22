News

USA: pension fund invests $ 25 million in Bitcoin

For the first time a US public pension fund announced an investment in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Texas Fire Department Retirement Fund chooses Bitcoin

This is the Houston Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund (HFRRF), which is the Huston, Texas Fire Department Pension Fund, whose mission is to provide a secure retirement plan to its members through professional administration, prudent asset management and sound investment practices.

Precisely for this reason, the recent investment in BTC and ETH turns out to be of particular importance, given that this type of pension fund rarely takes risks in risky investments.

According to what Bloomberg revealed, the fund would have invested $ 25 million through NYDIG. As the fund holds assets totaling approximately $ 5.5 billion, investment in digital assets is less than 0.5% of assets.

NYDIG is a company that provides Bitcoin technology-based products and financial services to banks, insurance companies, corporations and institutions.

However, the dates on which these purchases were made are not known, so it is not possible to trace the probable average purchase price.

Bitcoin Ethereum pension fund
The pension fund also invested in ETH

A fund for 6,600 firefighters

According to the fund’s Chief Investment Officer, Ajit Singh, this investment would be one risk management tool, since it would have a positive expected return and would have a low correlation with any other asset class. He also said he prefers buying direct tokens directly, rather than taking the risk associated with derivative products such as futures.

The fund manages the pensions of more than 6,600 Houston firefighters, and active firefighters pay 9% of their salary there. The city of Houston contributes at least double the amount.

Singh also revealed that they had been studying digital assets as an asset class for some time, stating that they have now become timportant factors that could no longer be ignored.

He said:

“We are excited to take this first step forward in the world of digital assets. This investment expresses our belief in the disruptive potential of distributed ledger technology for the development and democratization of value accumulation through disintermediation. We have been studying the transformational potential of digital assets for some time and are delighted to have a partner of the caliber of NYDIG to ensure secure, robust and efficient execution and increased compliance as we enter this new market. “



