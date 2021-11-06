Usa, plan for infrastructures, Congress welcomes Biden- Corriere.it

from Online editing

Interventions for over one trillion dollars after an agreement between the Dems. The approval of the “package” for climate and other social measures has been postponed

The long-awaited green light for the over-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan, put forward by President Joe Biden, has arrived in the US House of Congress, thanks to the agreement reached between progressives and moderates in the Democratic Party. The plan, already launched by the Senate, is now going to be signed by the president. Under the agreement reached, the other package of social and climate measures developed by Biden, for a total of more than 1.8 trillion dollars, will be voted on later by the House if the spending estimates drawn up by the office budget controls of Congress will coincide with those of the White House.

The pact between the Dems Agreement between progressives and moderates in the Democratic Party to pave the way, after hours of chaos and confusion, immediately to the vote on the infrastructure plan and by November 15 to that on Joe Biden’s package of social and climate measures. Agreement that comes after an appeal by the president for unity.

Investment record The launch of the plan, a bipartisan text, represents a great victory for President Biden, both for its historical significance and for the agreement reached through a compromise between the parties. The package, which represents one of the pillars of the White House’s economic agenda, foresees, among other things, an expenditure of 550 billion dollars to modernize the transport network, develop broadband and reform the public service network. This is the most important measure launched by Congress since Biden arrived at the White House, along with the $ 1.9 trillion package approved last spring to combat the pandemic and its economic and social consequences.

“Monumental step forward” “We took a monumental step forward as a nation tonight.” In a long press release, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, expresses his satisfaction with the green light of the House for the maxi floor for infrastructures. The bipartisan measure, “unique in a generation,” he adds, “will create millions of jobs, turn the climate crisis into an opportunity, and set us on the path to winning 21st century economic competition.”