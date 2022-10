USA prepares for radioactive attack: medicine and instructions in the Metro

An unexpected confession by Joe Biden at a fundraiser in New York set off global alarms and of course the United States: since he admitted that the possibility of a nuclear war it is very close.

“For the first time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat of the use of a nuclear weapon if in fact things continue the way they are,” the president was quoted as saying by Politico. “We haven’t faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis.”

The truth is that in the US they seem to be preparing, first with the purchase of a special medicine for the population in case of a potential attack.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced last week spending $290 million on an anti-radiation drug called Nplate to add to the country’s stockpile for “radiological and nuclear emergencies.” Nplate, also known as romiplostim, is used to treat low blood platelet counts, with Food and Drug Administration approval in 2021 for the drug to be used as a treatment for those acutely exposed to radiation.

But in addition to the Nplate, on the PATH transit service analogous to the New York subway system, except the subway connects the New Jersey cities of Hoboken, Jersey City, and Newark with New York City, they began sharing posters for recommendations. of nuclear attacks.

The posters describe what to do when/if a radiation emergency occurs. Residents are instructed to shelter inside a basement or in the middle of a building, wait inside to reduce radiation exposure, and stay informed via radio, television, computer or mobile device for further instructions. .

